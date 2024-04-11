Zacks Research Comments on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

