Zacks Research Comments on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $21.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $606.57 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $341.40 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $3,284,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $23,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

