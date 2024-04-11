Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemours in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

CC stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.00. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.52%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

