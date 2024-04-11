Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Palomar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $76.94 on Thursday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $57,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,755.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $57,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,755.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,509 shares of company stock worth $2,950,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

