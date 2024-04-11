Zacks Research Weighs in on The Southern Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,113 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

