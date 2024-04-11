ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 3.2%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 329,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,990,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 52.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
