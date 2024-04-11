ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIMV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $463.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ZimVie has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.07 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 51.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ZimVie by 388.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ZimVie by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ZimVie by 44.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

