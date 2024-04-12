1,057 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.6 %

Broadcom stock traded down $36.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,346.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,300.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,099.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

