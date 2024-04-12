1,344 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

TRV stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

