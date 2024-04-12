15,104 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $3,447,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $122.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,714. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -55.97%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

