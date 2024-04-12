1,555 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

