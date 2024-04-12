1,725 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,220,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $250.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

