1,743 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

