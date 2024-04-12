21,395 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.38. The company had a trading volume of 125,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,144. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $124.27 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.