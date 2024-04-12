276,801 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 23.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 55,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

