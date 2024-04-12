299 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $4,359,000. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $3,466,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $770.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $770.52 and a 200 day moving average of $694.02. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

