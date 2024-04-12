32,045 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000.

NASDAQ FTRE traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $38.85. 159,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.02.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTRE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

