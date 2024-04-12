37,100 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,076 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Invesco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

