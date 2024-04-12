4,168 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

