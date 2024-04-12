51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
COE stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
