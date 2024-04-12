5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 57.9% in March

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

5N Plus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $319.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. 5N Plus has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.75.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

