635 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after buying an additional 84,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,964 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $142.22 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $145.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.15.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

