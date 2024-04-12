68,770 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Merchants Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after acquiring an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 136,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 119,299 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

MBIN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $48.68.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

