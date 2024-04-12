977 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $244.53 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

