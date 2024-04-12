A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading 3.3% Higher

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.37. 142,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 312,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $939.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

