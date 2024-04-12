Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,048 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

