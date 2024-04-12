Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 204.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.42%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

