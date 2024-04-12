Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,574 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,899,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

