Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,100 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
