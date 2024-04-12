Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,636 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $501.96 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

