ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.38

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.38 and traded as high as $46.49. ABB shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 175,263 shares.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ABB Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. ABB had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBNY. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,194 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in ABB by 1,125.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 438,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ABB by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,934,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ABB by 1,100.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

