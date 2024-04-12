Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) Director Pascal Hamelin Acquires 309,000 Shares of Stock

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) Director Pascal Hamelin bought 309,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$13,905.00.

ABI stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. Abcourt Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

