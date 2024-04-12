Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Argus

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $97.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

