ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Trading 7.7% Higher

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.04. 59,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 113,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

