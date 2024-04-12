ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

