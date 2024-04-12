Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Announces Dividend of $0.61

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6101 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Admiral Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Admiral Group stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

