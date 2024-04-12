Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $12.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $545.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.48. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

