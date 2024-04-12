Adshares Market Cap Reaches $16.42 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $16.42 million and $22,615.15 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001760 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001172 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000701 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,167 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Buying and Selling Adshares
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.