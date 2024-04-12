Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.44. 26,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 126,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Specifically, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $1,663,495. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 156.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

