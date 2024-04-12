AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGCO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGCO Stock Down 2.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Quarry LP increased its stake in AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $121.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.