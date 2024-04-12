Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.10

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 93931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Agenus Trading Down 16.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agenus

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $406,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,266,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

