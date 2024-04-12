Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,124,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 1,286,064 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Agiliti Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,928 shares of company stock valued at $293,460. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 10.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Agiliti by 144.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

