Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$84.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$85.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5183946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

