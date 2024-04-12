AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.75.

Shares of META opened at $514.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

