Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,480,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $236.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.