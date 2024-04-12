Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

