Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

AKTX opened at $1.18 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

