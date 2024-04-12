Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 474.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.86. 10,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,690. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.