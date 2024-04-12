Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.90

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.90 and last traded at C$8.32, with a volume of 2035104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of C$908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.6970954 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,475.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.