Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $165.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,123,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,160,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,324,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

